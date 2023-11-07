(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG has been forking out hundreds of millions of dollars to keep Credit Suisse staff. Many have left anyway.

Credit Suisse has lost about 500 client advisors over the past 12 months, resulting in the loss of $20 billion worth of client assets, UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said on an earnings call Tuesday. The departures, some of which happened only recently, will cause further outflows, although they won’t be “multiples” of what has already been lost, he said.

Motivating crucial employees to stay on became a major challenge soon after the Credit Suisse emergency takeover was unveiled in March as competitors stepped up efforts to poach staff uncertain of their future. UBS responded by reaching out to Credit Suisse employees it wanted to keep, with wealth boss Iqbal Khan touring places such as Asia to deliver the message, Bloomberg reported at the time.

UBS offered about $500 million in retention packages to Credit Suisse staff during the period between the deal announcement in March and its close in June, according to its quarterly report, which was also published on Tuesday.

The packages offered to Credit Suisse staff ahead of the deal close resulted in $219 million in costs in the third quarter, according to the report. Retention awards contributed to $1.0 billion in “integration-related” personnel costs during the period.

The money was “offered to selected employees of the Credit Suisse Group prior to the acquisition date to support the completion of the transaction and the early phase of integration,” UBS said in the report.

At the same time, Ermotti is seeking to cut the combined workforce as a way to slash costs. Managed headcount dropped by more than 4,000 in the third quarter and is down by about 13,000 against the total figure the two banks would have had as a combined entity at the end of last year, according to the report.

Total headcount was 116,000 at the end of September, compared with 72,600 for UBS alone at the end of 2022.

