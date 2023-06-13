(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will host a major conference in Hong Kong next year to carry on the tradition of Credit Suisse Group AG after acquiring its former Swiss rival earlier this week.

The event will be held from May 27 to 29 next year in Hong Kong, according to Tim Wannenmacher, co-head of global markets for Asia-Pacific at UBS. The venue hasn’t been announced yet, he said.

“It will be a UBS branded event,” said Wannenmacher. “But it’s a recognition that Credit Suisse has built up a phenomenal brand over 26 years. It’s always been one of the staples. As our CEO said last night, rivalry ends today.”

UBS is currently holding its inaugural Future Now Asia Pacific conference in Hong Kong — which focuses on technology. That event will be folded into the Asian Investment Conference next year, Wannenmacher said.

UBS completed the acquisition of former rival Credit Suisse on Monday, sealing the biggest merger in banking since the 2008 financial crisis and creating a global wealth-management titan.

HSBC Holdings Plc announced earlier this month that it would pick up the tradition of the Credit Suisse event, holding a gathering in conjunction with the city’s Rugby Sevens tournament in early April. The London-headquartered bank is planning to hold its event at the Conrad Hotel, which had historically been the venue for Credit Suisse’s conference.

Credit Suisse had hosted the annual conference since 1998.

