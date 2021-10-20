(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG hired four new people and promoted two others for its equities and research team in Australia and New Zealand, as it continues to rebuild a team raided by rivals in recent months.

The Swiss lender hired John Storey from JPMorgan Chase & Co in South Africa as banks analyst, UBS said Thursday. Storey fills a position left vacant when top-rated analyst Jonathan Mott left for startup bank Barrenjoey Capital Partners earlier this year.

Richard Schellbach, formerly at Citigroup Inc. in London, is joining as equity strategist, replacing Pieter Stoltz who left to become head of quantitative strategies at fund manager Eley Griffiths.

In the global markets division, Tom Tepaa joined the block trading desk from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Singapore, while David Nicholson moved from Citigroup in Boston to work on UBS’s Australian equity sales team.

UBS also promoted two people in its global markets team in New Zealand. Thomas Buchanan will relocate from Hong Kong to become head of distribution for the team in that country. Will Becker was appointed head of sales trading for global markets in New Zealand.

The moves come after UBS co-chief executive officer of Australasia, Anthony Sweetman, said the bank would pay up for top talent after a poaching spree from upstart rivals in a market where the Swiss bank has dominated deals in recent decades.

