(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is hiring a group of a half dozen technology, media and telecommunications bankers from rival Barclays Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.

The hires include Richard Hardegree, Laurence Braham, Ozzie Ramos, Richard Casavechia, Neil Meyer, Jason Williams and Ken Tittle, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. The bankers are located in New York, San Francisco and Chicago, the people said.

A representative for UBS declined to comment. A representative for Barclays didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the moves, which were first reported by Reuters.

UBS agreed in March to buy rival Credit Suisse Group AG in a deal orchestrated by the Swiss government. The deal has spurned a considerable amount of talent reshuffling across investment banking, as Credit Suisse rivals decamp for outfits including Banco Santander SA.

UBS hired a trio of Barclays bankers in April as it pushes to expand in US investment-banking, including Marco Valla, who will become co-head of global banking.

