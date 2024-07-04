(Bloomberg) -- A Swiss watchdog has started monitoring how UBS Group AG prices its products amid concerns that the takeover of Credit Suisse could hurt competition in the country.

The decision follows an analysis by Switzerland’s antitrust authority that found UBS dominates parts of the local banking market after last year’s acquisition, according to a statement Thursday. The country’s price monitor will now keep an eye on issues such as how much interest UBS charges on loans.

The Swiss government is trying to make sure that the takeover, which it engineered to prevent the Credit Suisse collapse from triggering a financial crisis, won’t result in negative consequences for consumers. The country is also planning to impose stringent new capital requirements on UBS to ensure it will never face a similar fate as its former rival.

UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti has been pushing back against some of those efforts, arguing for example that the new capital requirements would be the wrong remedy for the problem.

Switzerland’s financial supervisor Finma said last month it won’t impose additional competition conditions on UBS as a result of the Credit Suisse purchase. The deal doesn’t pose any threat to the functioning of a competitive banking market, it said.

Ermotti recently said that the tie-up between UBS and Credit Suisse has led to a few individual cases of price increases for some corporate clients in Switzerland. But he has also repeatedly said that UBS’s enlarged size isn’t a problem for the country’s banking sector as it’s still competitive.

The price watchdog “assumes that the merged major bank is aware of its social responsibility and will act accordingly,” it said in Thursday’s release. “It hopes that regulatory interventions won’t be necessary, but will otherwise not hesitate to carry them out as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.