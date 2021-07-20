(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG posted better-than-expected second quarter profit and added $25 billion in new fee-generating assets in wealth management, taking advantage of rising client activity and soaring markets.

Net income of $2 billion beat analyst estimates after invested assets at the private banking and asset management businesses increased 4% from the previous quarter to about $4.5 trillion. Recurring fee income increased 30% in wealth management from a year earlier, while transaction-based earnings gained 16%.

Nine months into his tenure, Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers is benefiting from bouyant markets and client demand after the lender’s pivot away from investment banking to the more stable business of wealth management. He’s announced jobs cuts and indicated he wants to use artificial intelligence to lower costs as competition for wealthy clients increases. But with much of the rally over the past year fueled by trading and advisory, and competition for talent heating up, he’ll have to look beyond trimming expenses to maintain the banks’ edge.

The wealth management business saw inflows of net new fee-generating assets across all regions and also made $7 billion in net new loans to rich clients in the quarter as it seeks to deepen relationships with wealthy families. The bank has stopped reporting the broader metric of net new money, which includes idle deposits and custody assets.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said borrowing by rich clients boomed during the second quarter even as loans to less-wealthy customers continued to stagnate amid government stimulus. JPMorgan’s loans to wealthy clients increased 21% from a year earlier, while Goldman Sachs saw a jump of 43%.

Highlights from UBS’s second-quarter earnings

Net income of $2 billion vs. Bloomberg-compiled estimate of $1.3 billion

Wealth management pretax profit of $1.29 billion vs $1.18 billion estimate

Investment bank pretax profit of $668 million vs $414.1 million estimate

Bank plans to buy back $600 million of shares in third quarter

UBS may also benefit as its cross-town rival Credit Suisse Group AG struggles with defections in the wake of twin hits from Archegos and the collapse of a $10 billion group of funds that it ran with now-defunct Greensill Capital. Credit Suisse is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on July 29.

At the investment bank, UBS benefited from its focus on equities in the second quarter, which partially compensated for lower revenues in foreign exchange, rates and credit. Results included an $87 million hit from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management that the bank had already flagged in the first quarter, when it booked a surprise $774 million hit from Archegos. Chairman Axel Weber later apologized for the loss.

Alongside its U.S. peers, UBS is navigating a slump in trading revenues as the pandemic-induced volatility in markets is fading. Global banking revenue, which includes the business of advising on deals and capital raisings, surged 68%, helping offset weakness elsewhere in the investment bank. That’s similar to the U.S., where dealmakers on Wall Street had some of their best performances on record, with an average increase of 11% across the largest firms.

