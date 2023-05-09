(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will replace its chief financial officer as part of a broader overhaul of its top management team following the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG.

The bank tapped Todd Tuckner as its chief financial officer replacing Sarah Youngwood, according to a statement on Tuesday. UBS also said Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner will become a member of the UBS Group Executive Board following the close of the transaction.

“UBS is confident that it has the right operating model and leadership team for a successful integration,” the Zurich-based lender said in the statement. “It is committed to providing regular updates on the integration process over time.”

