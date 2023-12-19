(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG named an equity strategist for Japan for the first time in seven years to meet growing demand from domestic and overseas institutional investors as the nation’s stock market outperforms much of the rest of the world.

The Swiss bank’s Japanese securities arm appointed Nozomi Moriya to the position, according to Mayuko Sato, a spokesman for UBS. Moriya had most recently been an analyst in charge of covering the retail sector.

Japan’s Nikkei index has surged 29% this year, only lagging behind the Nasdaq in terms of major global benchmarks. UBS is now expanding its presence in Japan, also following the takeover of rival Credit Suisse.

The lender has recently appointed Takahiro Kazahaya from Credit Suisse as head of retail sector research. Fumiyoshi Sakai, Kasumi Haruta, and Rei Ihara have joined as analysts in charge of pharmaceuticals and health care, pharmaceuticals, and foods, respectively.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.