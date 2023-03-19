(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher said he will rein in Credit Suisse Group AG’s investment bank, a unit that has racked up losses in recent years.

“Let me be very specific on this: UBS intends to downsize Credit Suisse’s investment banking business and align it with our conservative risk culture,” Kelleher said Sunday at a press conference announcing the deal.

The combined investment banks of UBS and Credit Suisse won’t have more than 25% of the total entity’s risk-weighted assets over time, Kelleher said. That ratio was about 30% at Credit Suisse at the end of 2022.

