(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti wants to forgo growth to increase overall profitability as the integration of Credit Suisse proceeds.

“One thing we need to do is be willing to sacrifice a little bit of topline growth in order to improve the returns of our financial resources,” Ermotti said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. “We are cutting in order to create capacity for investment.”

UBS earlier in the day unveiled updated profitability targets, vowing to hit a 15% return on CET1 capital within three years and 18% in 2028. Getting rid of unwanted assets purchased as part of the Credit Suisse takeover is an important part of that strategy.

The Swiss lender expects most growth over the next few years to occur in the investment bank and in the non-interest income part of the wealth management unit, according to an investor presentation on Tuesday. In contrast, the retail unit and the asset management arm are forecast to be broadly flat.

The bank finished 2023 with “strong momentum” while 2024 will be a “pivotal year” on the path to reaping the benefits of acquiring Credit Suisse, Ermotti said in the TV interview.

The Swiss banking giant announced it will restart share buybacks later this year once it has completed the legal merger with its former rival in the second quarter. Ermotti said he wants to spend up to $1 billion to repurchase shares, with the goal of exceeding pre-takeover levels by 2026.

“We want to be prudent in the way we look at share buybacks,” the CEO said in the interview.

