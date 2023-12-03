(Bloomberg) -- Sergio Ermotti, chief executive officer of UBS Group AG, says part of his mandate for the next three years is to identify potential successors, he told the Swiss media outlet Bilanz in a television interview.

“We need to have candidates that we can assess in the next few years; and it is part of my job to present an array of candidates to the board,” Ermotti told the broadcaster.

UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said last week that he, along with the bank’s board, was looking to develop a shortlist of potential successors for 63-year-old Ermotti.

An internal successor would be ideal, Ermotti said in Sunday’s interview, while not ruling out an external candidate. “When the bank is successful, it is better to have someone who knows the internal mechanisms,” he added.

UBS brought back Ermotti as CEO in April to oversee the government-brokered rescue of its smaller competitor Credit Suisse. Ermotti previously ran UBS from 2011 to 2020.

