(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG’s chairman Colm Kelleher said he is looking at setting up a shortlist of potential candidates to succeed current Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti in the coming years.

“I would love to get to the stage in the future where UBS can run the same playbook as Morgan Stanley and have a foreseeable and credible succession with a range of candidates,” Kelleher said at the FT Global Banking Summit in London on Tuesday.

Kelleher said he was keen to follow its former employer’s example when looking at succession plans for the Swiss bank and line up at least three potential candidates.

UBS brought back Ermotti, 63, as CEO in April to oversee the government-brokered rescue of its smaller rival Credit Suisse. The bank said at the time that he was better suited to oversee the integration than his predecessor, Ralph Hamers. Ermotti previously ran UBS as CEO from 2011 to 2020. His current term has no fixed end-point.

“Sergio has a lot of life in him but he’s not as young as some people” Kelleher said.

Asked if he would prefer an internal candidate, Kelleher said he would ideally promote people from within, “because that is a validation of a culture.” Kelleher has spent most of his career at Morgan Stanley.

The US bank upended Wall Street tradition earlier this year with a CEO succession race designed around the intention that the defeated candidates would stay on in senior roles. Ted Pick was selected to take over from James Gorman over two other contenders, Andy Saperstein and Dan Simkowitz.

