(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher indicated there’s a fair chance the Swiss lender will exceed the profitability goal it has set itself for the end of 2026.

“We have given a 15% target,” Kelleher said Wednesday at an event at Bloomberg House in Davos. “Obviously there may be upside on that.”

UBS has been making quick progress on integrating Credit Suisse since it agreed to buy the smaller rival in an emergency takeover ten months ago in what was the biggest banking sector tie-up since the financial crisis. Still, the acquisition comes with a raft of potential difficulties from closing out positions to managing the legal liabilities inherited from Credit Suisse.

Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti is set to update on his strategy beyond the integration when he reports fourth-quarter earnings on February 6. UBS currently has a profitability target of a return on its common equity tier 1 capital of about 15% at the end of 2026 and it’s seeking to cut more than $10 billion in costs by that time as well.

UBS is coming under pressure from investors to capitalize on the Credit Suisse deal. Cevian Capital AB, which has built up a stake of about 1.3%, said in December that it thinks the bank can achieve a return of more than 20% on tangible equity once the integration is complete.

Investor attention on earnings day will be focused on updates to UBS’s profitability targets and capital return policies, KBW analysts including Thomas Hallett said in a note on Wednesday. UBS will likely “accelerate the timeline” for its RoCET1 target but “not increase it to 15-18%, as some may hope,” the analysts said in the note.

The integration of Credit Suisse “is going very well,” Kelleher said in the interview, but he also said that what has been down so far was “the relatively easy bit.” In contrast, 2024 will be “a very hard year of heavy lifting,” he said.

UBS plans to dissolve Credit Suisse’s legal entity into UBS by the middle of the year. “We can really start attacking those allocated and stuck costs” once that’s completed, Kelleher said.

