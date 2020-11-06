(Bloomberg) -- Negative surprises on the Covid-19 crisis may fuel further market volatility in Europe, including potential corporate defaults next year, according to Piero Novelli, co-head of UBS Group AG’s investment bank.

Lockdowns in Europe and restrictions on mobility will cause a double dip in growth in the fourth quarter, he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua. Setbacks on a Coronavirus vaccine such as delays in approval could impact markets that had surged in recent days with greater clarity the U.S. election.

“There could be surprises as it relates to equity markets medium-term, both U.S. and globally,” he said. “The volatility is there to stay.”

Investors are now anticipating that Joseph Biden will win the U.S. presidential election and preside over a split Congress, a major shift from earlier expectations of a sweeping victory for Democrats. That affects assumptions about U.S. stimulus, corporate taxation and regulation, Novelli said.

Novelli and co-head Robert Karofsky have narrowed the focus of the UBS investment bank on the consumer, industrial, TMT, and financial institutions industries, while tying the unit more closely to the wealth management business and seeking to boost cooperation between regions. They also cut lower-ranking jobs and reshuffled management.

The pandemic has fueled a surge in trading across the globe, and allowed major investment banks to boost revenue while setting aside billions of dollars for an expected wave of Covid-19 related borrower defaults. Despite a decrease in market volatility and an anticipated slow down in trading, activity remained robust into the third quarter.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.