(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG said it is seeing continued caution from Asian investors amid global geopolitical uncertainty and Covid-related restrictions, but the nature of the client base there means a rapid turnaround is possible once lockdowns ease.

The Swiss wealth giant is experiencing its third quarter in a row of deleveraging from wealthy customers in the Asia Pacific region, who are pulling cash out in a “wait and see” mode, Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said Tuesday.

“Investors have sidelined some of the ammunition,” Hamers said on a call with analysts discussing the bank’s first quarter results. “I truly believe that once China is out of lockdown and the markets turn positive that will provide an environment for it to come back.”

China’s CSI 300 Index plunged nearly 5% on Monday, the most in more than two years, amid gathering concern that Beijing will be forced to follow Shanghai into a broad closure to stem Covid cases. Chinese stock gages have been among the worst performing in the world this year.

Investors and analysts are concerned about how long the negative market sentiment in Asia will prevail, given the 19% decrease in transaction-based revenues for UBS’ wealth unit and a net deleveraging of $3.1 billion of loans in Asia this quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Kirt Gardner added that wealthy clients in Asia tend to use a lot of leverage in their investing and that leads to “sharper deleveraging but a sharper pick up as well” than other regions when conditions improve.

