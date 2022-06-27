(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG has been holding discussions with major U.S. investment houses over the past few months in a bid to convince them to increase their holdings in the bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Zurich-based lender is seeking to increase its market valuation and boost its position as a global bank, the person said.

UBS management including new Chairman Colm Kelleher and Chief Executive Ralph Hamers have met with U.S. fund managers including Capital Group, T Rowe Price Group Inc and Fidelity, the Financial Times reported earlier.

A spokesperson for UBS declined to comment.

Earlier this year, UBS said it would take a closer look at opportunities to grow in the U.S. after the region helped offset a slowdown in its Asian private banking business. The bank recently bought robo-adviser Wealthfront, in a deal set to add more than $27 billion in assets under management and over 470,000 clients in the U.S.

