(Bloomberg) -- China’s private banks are poised to share a revenue pool of as much as 1.03 trillion yuan ($163 billion) by 2030 as a drive for common prosperity and the upheaval of the pandemic has fueled an appetite for wealth preservation among the nation’s wealthy, according to UBS Group AG.

High-net-worth individuals in the world’s most populous nation may have 214 trillion yuan of investable assets by 2030, marking an annual growth of 14% from 2020, May Yan, the bank’s head of Greater China financials equity research, wrote in a Feb. 10 note.

UBS and rivals such as Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have identified wealth management as a prime area in their plans to expand in China --with investable assets estimated to double over the next few years.

While private banking in China remains “one of the fastest growing business opportunities,” it’s still at a nascent stage, with most banks focused on product distribution as the main source of revenue, UBS said.

Even so, President Xi Jinping’s common prosperity drive has raised concerns about wealth creation. The push could have “mixed implications” and in a worst case scenario cut the industry’s revenue pool to as low as 224 billion yuan amid a worsening business climate and as wealthy individuals move assets offshore, according to the report.

Chinese banks will likely still dominate while international rivals operating in Hong Kong and Singapore are well positioned to capture demand from wealthy Chinese offshore, according to the report.

The Swiss bank also expects demand for property investments among wealthy Chinese to decline, particularly in lower-tier cities.

“We believe cooling property investment sentiments and expected property tax legislation could spur a gradual reallocation from investment properties to financial assets,” UBS said.

