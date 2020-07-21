(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG signaled that it may resume share buybacks as early as next quarter after reporting higher-than-expected net new money at its key global wealth management unit and indicating that the worst of the costs to cover soured credit are behind it.

The Swiss bank -- which said that there’s still plenty of uncertainty ahead as countries navigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis -- attracted $9 billion of new money at its private banking business and said transaction-based income increased 8% as clients boosted traded during the volatility caused by the virus. While credit losse expenses will remain high in coming months, they won’t match the $540 million posted in the first half.

The pandemic has fueled a surge in trading across the globe, allowing Wall Street firms to post record profits or trading results, even as they set aside tens of billions of dollars to prepare for a wave of borrower defaults down the road. UBS, which serves mostly wealthy clients and doesn’t do a lot of corporate lending, has been relatively shielded from such potential losses, though it remains exposed as lower interest rates erode lending income and falling asset prices hurt fees for managing client money.

The Swiss bank added $272 million to its loan loss reserves during the quarter, slightly below estimates, with Europe starting to reopen businesses. By comparison, five of the biggest U.S. banks put away $35 billion combined during the three months, trying to predict how bad things could get with the pandemic still ravaging the world’s largest economy.

UBS is considering restarting buybacks after it and other European banks have come under regulatory pressure to put shareholder returns on hold after they were granted capital relief to help them deal with the worst of the pandemic. Finma, the Swiss regulator, followed the lead of the ECB which urged banks to postpone dividend payments until at least October to conserve capital because of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The Swiss National Bank, in common with the ECB, has announced a raft of measures intended to cushion the effect of the crisis on banks’ balance sheets.

UBS stopped a $450 million buyback program in March because of covid and paid half of the dividend.

The wealth unit, UBS’s largest contributor of revenue, said net new money was positive across the regions. UBS has been passing on the cost of Europe’s negative interest rates to more clients, charging them for deposits above a certain size that aren’t invested. Recurring net fee income declined 8% at the wealth management business, mostly reflecting lower invested assets at the beginning of the quarter.

Other key highlights from UBS’s second-quarter results:

Net income $1.2 billion vs estimates of $963.1 million

Global wealth management pre-tax profit of $880 million vs estimates of $736 million

Net interest income at wealth management up 6%

Higher market levels will benefit recurring fee income

