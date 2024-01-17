(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officers of two major European banks warned against over-zealous regulators who may want to dictate how lenders pursue the transition to a carbon neutral economy, arguing that broader legitimation is needed first.

“Banks are facilitators between savers and investors,” UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said Wednesday on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Trying to enforce a political agenda through a regulatory regime without having a public and democratic debate about it is wrong.”

Banks and regulators in many countries are grappling with how to ready the banking system for climate change as well as promote the financial sector’s role in funding the transition. The European Central Bank has been at the forefront of prodding lenders to recognize the risks to their business, and officials there have debated whether they can push banks to lend for climate-friendly projects.

Read More: ECB Splinters Over Right to Police Banks’ Path to Net-Zero

Ermotti’s comments were echoed by Societe Generale SA Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa, who said that the decisions on how society and business approach climate change is for democratically elected politicians.

“We have a high degree of flexibility,” Krupa said on the same panel. “So watch out if there are too many mandated things from a business mix perspective, watch out because five years from now, 10 years from now, you’re gonna wake up with banks being greener, much greener than you want.”

This week UBS published a study warning that investors have vastly underestimated the financial impact of the loss of biodiversity, and advocated a “new wave of transition finance, governmental resolve and stakeholder partnerships.”

Read More: UBS Calls Out ‘Shortsighted’ Bias of Climate Investors

We need to be careful about what we ask banks to do, Ermotti said on Wednesday. “We can help, we can advise, we can sustain but we should not be seen as the driver of those debates,” he said.

--With assistance from Verena Sepp.

