(Bloomberg) -- An investment strategy focused on stocks with low carbon intensity has scope to keep outperforming, say UBS Group AG analysts.

The bank simulated the performance of such a portfolio and found it would have outperformed the benchmark MSCI World Index by 0.8% per year on average since 2009, analysts including Claire Jones wrote in a note Thursday. They see that continuing on fund flows, better efficiency at such companies and the impact of government policy.

“Since 2017, the outperformance has typically been more driven by faster multiple expansion than by faster earnings growth,” the analysts wrote. “This suggests the flows have been a particularly important driver.”

Still, a low carbon intensity strategy would have underperformed the broader market by 1.5% last year, they said. That was driven by its exposure to North America and communication services, with firms such as Twitter Inc., Activision Blizzard Inc. and Altice USA Inc. Green stocks, from wind turbines to battery makers, have also been struggling so far this year.

