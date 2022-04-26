(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said the bank is struggling with rising pay to retain and recruit bankers, complicating efforts to rein in surging costs.

Hamers said on a conference call on Tuesday that the bank was feeling compensation pressures in both the U.S. and Asia, though remains committed to keeping a cost-to-income ratio within its target of between 70% and 73%. That’s even as surging expenses took the bank outside that goal at the wealth business last quarter.

As the pandemic delivered windfalls -- and long hours of toil -- across Wall Street, major banks have been lifting pay for bankers from new recruits to seasoned veterans. UBS has boosted pay for junior bankers in the U.S. for a second time in less than a year amid the race for talent.

UBS saw operating expenses at the wealth management division increase by 5% in the first quarter, driven by rising pay for financial advisors and taking the businesses’ cost-to-income ratio to 73.4%. Hamers pointed to an ongoing cost-reduction program as one way for keeping expenses under control.

Overall, costs at UBS were up 4% in the first quarter. The increase in operating expenses also hit the investment bank, with UBS highlighting rising variable compensation as the main driver.

