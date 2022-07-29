(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG was targeted by activists in the largest Swiss political party over its diversity policies, in a sign that the conservative backlash over corporate involvement in issues like sexual orientation or abortion is spreading beyond the US.

Members of the youth wing of the populist Swiss People’s Party, which holds the most seats in the country’s federal assembly, said it had closed its account with UBS and called on its members to do so in protest at the bank’s “woke” policies, according to a report in the Neue Zuricher Zeitung Friday.

UBS, led by Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers, has been a champion of diversity in the workplace and sponsors Zurich’s Pride parade. The bank is targeting a 30% representation of women in senior roles across the firm by 2025. The activists blasted the lender for promoting “intolerant” policies including “abstruse” gender rules and advancing a “transgender ideology.”

UBS declined to comment.

The campaign is an echo of recent efforts by conservatives in the US to curb corporate forays into issues around gender, sexual or reproductive rights. Lawmakers in conservative states including Texas have targeted Citigroup Inc. for its financial support of employees seeking to travel for abortions, and a broader campaign against ‘wokeness’ in business is under way.

Switzerland, which has long had a socially-conservative political majority, voted to allow same-sex couples to marry in September, some 20 years after the Netherlands became the first country to do so and much later than much of Western Europe. Women were only granted the right to vote on a federal level in 1971.

