(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will allow as many as two-thirds of its employees to adopt a hybrid model of working from home and the office on a permanent basis, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter, as well as an internal staff message it has seen.

The move is being led by UBS Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers and his top managers, the newspaper said, which could make the Swiss bank more competitive in recruitment compared with U.S. lenders, which have taken a more hardline approach.

In the internal memo sent to its employees last week, the bank said it was “committed” to offering staff the flexibility of a hybrid work arrangement “where role, tasks and location allow,” the FT said. No date for a return to the office has been set, the newspaper added.

UBS declined to comment to FT.

