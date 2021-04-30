(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will relocate its Tokyo-based rates trading to Sydney by the end of this year as the Swiss bank reorganizes its Asia-Pacific operations.

The firm has initiated the process to relinquish its Japan Government Bond primary dealership, but the realignment won’t impact UBS’s other fixed income trading businesses conducted with Japanese clients, such as for U.S. dollars, Australian dollars, and other currencies, it said in a statement Friday.

“We see long-term potential for fixed income products in the Japanese market, and this realignment will position us to evolve and expand our services in the years ahead,” Zenji Nakamura, Japan Country Head, said in the statement. “We are deepening investments across our full range of investment bank, wealth management, and asset management offerings in Japan.”

