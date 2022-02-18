(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG traders will see their bonuses for last year decline by about 10% on average after the bank’s markets unit took an $861 million hit from the collapse of prime brokerage client Archegos Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter.

The overall bonus pool for employees at UBS is being increased by around 10% from the previous year, said the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is private. Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers, on a mission to cut costs through digitalization, said last month that the pool for 2021 would not match the prior year’s 24% increase.

At UBS, investment bankers should see their individual variable compensation increase by more than 15% for 2021 from the year before, on the back of a very good period for advising on deals and mergers and acquisitions, people familiar said.

Banks across Wall Street and in Europe are ramping up staff awards as competition for talent increases after the pandemic-fueled trading and mergers boom. Deal-makers at Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. received bonus increases of as much as 30%, 40% and 50%, causing those banks to incur some of the highest personnel expenses in years. Goldman Sachs is paying an average of 23% more per employee for last year.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment on the bonuses.

Archegos Losses

UBS was one of five banks that booked significant losses on the sudden disintegration of the family office run by ex-billionaire Bill Hwang in early 2021, an event that inflicted a much-larger $5.5 billion hit on Zurich neighbor Credit Suisse Group AG. While Credit Suisse was forced to reduce the bonus pool for all employees, at UBS the pain of decreased bonuses is being incurred by those in the global markets division, which is where the prime brokerage business is housed.

UBS’s global markets revenue dropped 12% last year, dragged down by the Archegos loss and a 35% drop in its smaller fixed-income business. Its investment banking revenue jumped 33%.

Payouts for private bankers in UBS’s key wealth unit varied by region. For the U.S.-based financial advisers, who are typically paid on a set formula based on revenue and other goals, variable compensation costs rose 22% from the previous year. Private bankers in Asia and Europe are expected to receive individual bonus bumps of between 10% and 15% on average, the people said.

Societe Generale SA said this month that it’s planning to “massively” raise its bonus pool after a year of record profit, and Deutsche Bank AG is weighing boosting its bonus pool by about 15%, as it embarks in its final year of a costly restructuring.

UBS is seeking to keep a lid on costs after announcing it would buy back up to $5 billion in shares this year and setting out new ambitions for its cost-to-income ratio. Hamers has said that wage pressure in the U.S. and Asia is more of challenge for retaining people than for hiring.

Hamers has also changed metrics for the executive board so that more of their compensation is based on the bank’s overall performance rather than the results of the unit they are responsible for, which will be reflected in the 2021 compensation.

