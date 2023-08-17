(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG revamped another layer of its leadership team following the acquisition of Credit Suisse, naming country heads responsible for UBS Group business conducted in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Among the 21 appointments and re-appointments announced in a memo to employees Thursday were five Credit Suisse bankers, including Carlos Santos Lima who was named country head for Portugal. Majid Al-Gwaiz and Khaled Salah were named country heads for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain respectively.

UBS also confirmed the following appointments:

Henri Mills, country head for France and Belgium

Tobias Vogel, country head for Germany

Beatriz Martin, country head for the UK

Hazem Shawki, country head for the UAE

A spokesperson for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.

The takeover of Credit Suisse has increased UBS’s workforce to about 120,000, but the Swiss bank intends to ultimately reduce that by about 30% as it integrates the two banks, Bloomberg has reported. UBS is due to give further details on the integration plans on Aug. 31 when it reports combined second-quarter earnings.

