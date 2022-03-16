(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG says ESG investors shouldn’t get dragged into a war-time debate on whether weapons can be classified as sustainable assets.

Vicki Kalb, the London-based head of ESG research for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at UBS, said the discussion misses the point of environmental, social and governance investing. Though the war in Ukraine has prompted some in the finance industry to reclassify weapons as suddenly meeting certain sustainability goals, such adjustments are essentially meaningless, she said.

“There is a lot of emotion clouding the debate and not necessarily rigorous analysis,” she said in an interview. “The ESG issues that tend to get attention tend to resonate emotionally.”

Russia’s war on Ukraine has given birth to a once unthinkable idea as the defense industry -- long frowned on by sustainable investors -- is recast by some as a tool for preserving democracy. SEB AB, one of Sweden’s biggest banks and a pioneer in the field of green bonds, recently said it was updating its sustainable investing policy to make room for weapons. And Commerzbank AG has said its doors are wide open to Germany’s arms manufacturers, many of whom said earlier this year they struggled to get funding.

In the European Union, arms industry lobbyists are now urging policy makers to include weapons in a so-called social taxonomy, which is the next chapter in the bloc’s ESG rulebook for financial markets. And there are signs some EU decision makers are listening. At the same time, defense spending is skyrocketing, and companies like Lockheed Martin Corp. and Saab AB have seen their stock prices soar to record highs.

UBS’s Kalb said there’s no “unilateral position” on excluding the defense sector, adding that ESG funds can already hold companies involved in the weapons industry. For example, asset managers including Blackrock Inc. and State Street Corp. hold shares via ESG funds in companies such as BAE Systems Plc and Raytheon Technologies Corp., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

When it comes to the question of “what is ESG investing,” Kalb said her experience is that “people unnecessarily tie themselves up in knots.”

“There’s a lot of conflating of what is ESG,” she said. “It has to be defined by the fund manager on a specific fund mandate.” Ultimately, except in cases, for example where investors have a religious mandate, ESG investing “isn’t a moral judgment.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.