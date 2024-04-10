(Bloomberg) -- The University of California at Berkeley has named Richard Lyons, its chief innovation and entrepreneurship officer, as its new chancellor.

Lyons, an economist and former dean of the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, will assume his new position on July 1, succeeding Carol Christ.

The decision, approved on Wednesday during a special meeting of the UC Board of Regents, marks the culmination of an extensive national search process involving input from students, faculty, staff and alumni.

“Rich is a UC Berkeley alumnus and a respected academic leader who brings deep campus and community relationships and a proven track-record of garnering support for impactful programs and initiatives,” Michael Drake, president of the UC system, said in an emailed statement.

Christ, who has led the UC Berkeley campus since 2017, announced last June that she will step down from the role.

