(Bloomberg) -- The leadership of the University of California, Berkeley condemned those who forced the cancellation of an event featuring an Israeli speaker after protesters surrounded and broke into a building, causing its evacuation.

“We want to express our deep remorse and sympathy to those students and members of the public who were in the building, fearing for their safety, Chancellor Carol Christ and Vice Chancellor Benjamin Hermalin wrote in a note on Tuesday, a day after the incident.

California universities, including Stanford and Berkeley, have been roiled by pro-Palestinian protests and incidents of antisemitism since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, deemed a terrorist organization by the US and European Union. But most of the backlash has been centered on east coast elite institutions, especially Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania, both of which have seen their presidents resign in the wake of widely criticized Congressional testimony over their policies.

The UC Berkeley leaders described how minutes before the event was set to start on Monday evening, about 200 people surrounded the building before some gained unauthorized entry. Video circulating on social media shows protesters chanting and banging on the glass doors of the Zellerbach Playhouse, where Ran Bar-Yoshafat, Deputy Director of the Kohelet Policy Forum and a project manager for the Israeli Jewish Congress, was due to speak.

“What happened Monday night has no recent precedent on our campus,” said UC Berkeley assistant vice chancellor Dan Mogulof, noting that the campus has had events, seminars, protests and demonstrations since Oct. 7 without violence. “What we never expected and haven’t seen was a mob of people who showed up banging on doors, breaking windows and endangering students inside the event.”

Mogulof said in an interview that the university has launched criminal and student conduct investigations. The protesters wore face coverings and most are believed to be students, said Mogulof, who witnessed the event.

Allegations of antisemitism against UC Berkeley and its law school predate Oct. 7, but according to a lawsuit filed in November by two Jewish groups, they’ve escalated since war broke out. The university has flouted UC rules and US law and “enabled the normalization of anti-Jewish hatred on campus,” the complaint says.

Mogulof said in a statement after the suit that the university “has long been committed to confronting antisemitism and to supporting the needs and interests of its Jewish students, faculty and staff.” He also acknowledged that Berkeley doesn’t have a legal right to stop protests, but understands “how upsetting and frightening some of the demonstrations have been for Jewish students.”

