(Bloomberg) -- The University of California, Berkeley, canceled classes Thursday and told students to shelter in place after a threat to the campus.

“Police are actively looking for a person who may want to harm specific individuals,” the campus police department wrote in a tweet Thursday. There isn’t an active shooter, they said.

Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day, campus services closed and buildings were being locked, according to an alert on the university’s website. Students were urged to move away from doors and windows.

UC Berkeley, just east of San Francisco Bay, has about 45,000 students. The shutdown comes as two other Bay Area universities are hosting prominent guests Thursday: Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit the University of California, San Francisco, while former President Barack Obama is appearing at Stanford University to speak about disinformation.

