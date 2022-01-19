(Bloomberg) -- Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB SA agreed to buy Zogenix Inc., a U.S. maker of drugs to treat seizures and rare diseases, for as much as $1.9 billion, expanding its portfolio to treat epilepsy.

Investors will get $26 in cash for every Zogenix share, plus a potential $2 per share payment if the U.S. drugmaker’s Fintepla drug gets regulatory approval by the end of 2023, UCB said Wednesday. The initial payment is 66% higher than Tuesday’s closing price.

Fintepla is a potential treatment for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, an orphan disease. UCB has been expanding in therapies for rare ailments, like many other big pharma rivals. In 2019, the company agreed to buy Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. for about $2.5 billion.

