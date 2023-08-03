(Bloomberg) -- The longtime leader of the University of California-Los Angeles is stepping down, leaving three top university presidencies open in the state.

Gene Block, 74, will leave his post as UCLA chancellor next July after leading the university since 2007, the school said in a statement Thursday. During his tenure, UCLA faculty and alumni won five Nobel Prizes, and the university’s teams won 21 National Collegiate Athletic Association championships. More than 46,000 students attend the school.

Several top US universities have new leaders or are looking for them. Stanford University’s president last month announced he would resign at the end of August after questions arose about his scientific research, while the University of California at Berkeley’s chancellor said in June she would retire in 2024. Harvard University’s new president, Claudine Gay, began leading the oldest US university in July.

