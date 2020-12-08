(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. and its Jordan brand will become the official athletic gear provider for UCLA, following the university’s messy split with Under Armour Inc. that ended the biggest sponsorship deal in the history of college sports.

The Nike contract begins July 1 and spans six years, the school said on Tuesday, with the sportswear giant supplying apparel to 22 of UCLA’s 25 varsity squads. Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

Four years ago, UCLA signed a record-setting, 15-year deal with Under Armour valued at $280 million -- part of the athletic brand’s push to build a presence on the West Coast. But Under Armour pulled out of the accord as part of cutbacks earlier this year.

UCLA is now suing Under Armour, claiming the company is using the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext to get out of the agreement. The case started in federal court and moved in September to state court in Los Angeles.

The new Nike deal breaks ground for the Jordan “Jumpman” brand, which will be used by football and men’s and women’s basketball. UCLA will be the only school to wear the Jumpman logo in the Pac-12 Conference. Licensed gear will reach retail stores in the fall of next year.

