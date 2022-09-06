35m ago
UConn’s Azzi Fudd Is Rewriting the College Athlete Playbook
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Azzi Fudd is already a star on the basketball court. Now she’s leading a generation of college players who are able to be stars off the court, and make a lot of money while doing it.
The 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Connecticut has signed deals with Chipotle, American Eagle and Steph Curry’s SC30 brand, leveraging her spot on one of the winningest teams in history. The UConn women’s team has won 11 national championships and launched the careers of professionals and Olympians including Rebecca Lobo, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.
None of those players were allowed to make money while in college, but new rules introduced in 2021 around name, image and likeness enable athletes to cash in through sponsorships and endorsements.
In the latest episode of “Athlete|Empire,” Fudd walks us through her journey from rising star to star pitchwoman.
