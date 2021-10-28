(Bloomberg) -- Education technology company Udemy Inc. raised $421 million in an initial public offering priced at the top of a marketed range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

San Francisco-based Udemy sold 14.5 million shares Thursday for $29 each after marketing them for $27 to $29, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet.

A representative for Udemy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

At $29 a share, Udemy would have a market value of about $4 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Udemy’s revenue for the first six months of the year was $251 million, up from $201 million the year before. Its net loss narrowed to $29 million from $52 million a year ago

Udemy provides online video courses across a variety of categories, including web development, marketing and business. The company said it had more than 201 million course enrollments last year with over 44 million users globally.

In the company’s “risk factors” section of the prospectus, it acknowledges that it’s in a highly competitive market which includes Coursera Inc., Pluralsight Inc. and LinkedIn learning.

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the offering. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading Friday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol UDMY.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.