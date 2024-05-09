(Bloomberg) -- Meetings between Japan’s prime minister and central bank governor are fueling speculation they’re ironing out policy changes, and bond yields look headed above a key level as a result.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda met this week after getting together as recently as late-March. The unusually short interval is boosting bets that the BOJ will raise interest rates and reduce government bond buying at an early date to stem the yen’s relentless weakening. Ueda appears to have also adjusted the tone of his remarks on the currency after the latest meeting.

With analysts predicting the BOJ policymakers may take some sort of action as soon as June at their next meeting, traders are expecting the benchmark 10-year government bond yield may break above 1%. That’s still lower than current 10-year yields in almost all other major economies.

But in Japan the rate hasn’t touched 1% since May 2013, around when previous BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda started radical monetary easing to overcome deflation. The yield climbed 4 basis points to 0.915% Thursday after a summary of the BOJ’s April policy meeting suggested that board members are scrutinizing the weak yen’s impact on inflation and seeing the potential for faster rate hikes.

“Domestic long-term bond yields may exceed 1% by this summer at the earliest,” depending on moves in equivalent 10-year US yields, said Tatsuki Nagano, president of All Nippon Asset Management Co., which is funded by a long list of Japanese regional banks. He expects the BOJ to decrease sovereign debt buying in June and raise interest rates in July.

The Japanese central bank’s historic move away from negative interest rates and asset purchases will also likely mean big changes in the behavior of domestic investors, who might find rising yields at home attractive. That may have serious consequences for overseas bond markets, from US Treasuries to European notes and Australian debt, if Japanese investors start to exit them.

Ueda signaled in a speech on May 8 that cutting bond buying is on the BOJ’s agenda. While the BOJ’s operating now in line with its March decision to buy broadly the same amount of debt as before, “it is appropriate for the Bank to reduce the amount of its JGB purchases as it proceeds with its exit from large-scale monetary easing,” he said.

Banks will start investing in 10-year Japanese government bonds when their yields rise to 1%, and when 30-year JGB yields exceed 2%, life insurers’ investment in JGBs will begin in earnest, said Naka Matsuzawa, chief strategist at Nomura Securities Co. Both Japanese banks and insurers have been building portfolios centered on foreign bonds since Japan started radical monetary easing in 2013, but Matsuzawa said he believes that “funds will return to domestic bonds.”

The BOJ is facing more pressure to tighten monetary policy to prevent further plunges in the yen.

“Abrupt and one-sided weak yen moves raise uncertainties and are negative for Japan’s economy,” Ueda said in his speech. It’s natural for the central bank to consider taking action if foreign exchange moves hit the nation’s price trend, he said.

A cut in JGB buying at the BOJ’s June meeting is quite possible, said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co. Although it’s not his main scenario yet, “if a reduction in purchases is followed by a rate hike, while a US rate cut is still far away, 1% is in sight” for Japan’s 10-year sovereign yield, he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.