Ueda Says BOJ Saw Risk of Rapid Rate Hikes If Waited Too Long

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank scrapped its massive easing program this week partly to avoid the need for aggressive action later, a comment that may help market players judge his next moves.

Waiting to completely confirm stable inflation would have greatly raised upside inflation risks, Ueda said Thursday in response to questions in parliament.

“The possibility would have strengthened for very rapid and large rate hikes after the end of large-scale monetary easing,” Ueda said. “We made our decision after weighing those risks.”

The governor spoke as markets continue to adjust to the BOJ’s first rate hike in 17 years, and to the Federal Reserve signaling it remains on track for three interest-rate cuts in 2024.

The yen advanced for the first time in eight days, Japanese stocks rallied and the nation’s sovereign bonds fell. Meanwhile, repo rates turned positive for the first time since 2016 as the BOJ’s policy shift reverberated far and wide.

The move in the currency edged it away from an intervention hot zone overnight, but it remains a concern for the government, with finance minister warning that authorities are watching foreign-exchange with high sense of urgency. The traded up 0.2% at 151.00 to the dollar at 3:06 p.m. in Tokyo.

Now that the BOJ has ended the era of negative rates, a focus for investors is on what might happen next both for interest rates and the bank’s massive balance sheet. Those looking for a clear path toward further BOJ hikes were disappointed by the data-dependent policy view taken by the bank and helped push the yen down after the decision.

But economists and investors are still trying to figure out how dovish Ueda really is. Thursday’s remark suggests a shift in his thinking was already underway in the run-up to this week’s gathering. He had previously maintained there was little risk of falling behind the curve on action.

Read more: Ueda’s Fast Move Triggers Split on Whether BOJ Is Done Hiking

One factor that likely strengthened concerns of upward inflation risks came from last week’s annual wage deal results. Japan’s biggest umbrella group of labor unions, Rengo, said companies agreed in negotiations to give 5.3% wage gains in the coming fiscal year, the biggest in more than 30 years and much higher than analyst forecasts.

The results triggered a recalibration of views among some economists regarding the chances of inflation building momentum more rapidly than previously expected.

BNP Paribas economist Ryutaro Kono has flagged the risk of faster rate hikes, saying there could be another as early as in July with rates potentially soaring past 1% by the end of next year from the new 0% to 0.1% range.

For now the split in views on the BOJ’s potential rate path has left many market players continuing to focus on the lack of telegraphed hikes in the guidance and the reassurance that policy will stay easy. That’s helped keep 10-year bond yields, currently around 0.74%, below their 0.765% level before the rate hike.

Read more: Japan’s Repo Rate Rises Above Zero for First Time Since 2016

Still, the overnight repo rate rose to 0.029% on Thursday from -0.045% on Tuesday in Tokyo, data from the Japan Securities Dealers Association showed. That was the first time the rate turned positive since the year the BOJ introduced the negative rate. Repo rates are a key underlying measure that feeds into the funding of Japan’s government bond market.

Some economists expect repo rates to face upward pressure as the market has to compete for the funds that banks had parked in the BOJ’s current accounts, where they can now get 0.1% interest. The central bank on Tuesday shifted from a short-term rate of -0.1%.

(Adds more comments from Ueda and details of market moves)

