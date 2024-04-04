(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled a chance of an interest rate increase in the second half of 2024 by highlighting in an interview with local media the possibility inflation momentum will strengthen.

In his first media interview after the central bank last month pushed up interest rates for the first time since 2007, Ueda said the likelihood of attaining the bank’s inflation target will steadily rise from summer through autumn, the Asahi reported Friday. The interview was conducted on Wednesday, it said.

The yen hit a two-week high of 150.81 per dollar in Tokyo after the publication of the interview, before paring most of the gains later in the day. Japan’s policy-sensitive two-year government bond yield rose to 0.21%, the highest since April 2011. Those moves reflected speculation that US-Japan interest rate differentials will narrow.

The remarks suggest the BOJ wants to confirm the spread of wage gains and their impact on services prices before raising rates again. Japan’s largest labor union federation Thursday tweaked its running tally of results for this year’s wage negotiations, saying that workers have secured 5.24% wage gains as of April 2. At that pace they would be the biggest in more than 30 years.

Ueda’s comments in the interview also indicate a subtle shift after the governor has repeatedly refrained from giving any clear hints over the specific timing for any potential follow-up move after the March 19 hike. Until now, he’s said any move will depend on the economy and inflation as well as financial conditions.

Ueda reiterated his view that the bank will respond to foreign exchange rate movements if they affect the virtuous cycle of wages and price growth targeted by the bank in a way that can’t be ignored.

Read more: Japan’s Yen Intervention Strategy Faces Big Test From US Data

After the BOJ ended the world’s last negative interest rate policy, the yen surprised government currency officials by continuing to weaken. Since then, officials have ramped up their warnings over possible currency intervention. The yen dropped to the lowest level since 1990 last week.

Speaking in parliament Friday, Ueda stuck to his line that foreign exchange rates are an important factor that affect inflation and economy, so he will monitor them closely. Still, the bank doesn’t make policy to target specific rates, he said.

Ueda said in the interview that he ended the BOJ’s large-scale monetary easing program because the certainty for attaining a virtuous cycle has risen to 75%, and if it goes up to 80% or 85%, that would be a factor that might allow another move. The BOJ set its benchmark rate in a range between 0% and 0.1% last month.

The wage gains resulting from annual negotiations between unions and companies are expected to be gradually reflected in data from this month, the start of the new fiscal year, through the summer.

--With assistance from Yumi Teso, Masaki Kondo and Issei Hazama.

(Adds Japanese two-year bond yield, and a chart.)

