The UEFA Champions League soccer competition will resume on August 7, after being suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA said on Wednesday.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and final matches will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, and be played as a straight knockout tournament.

A decision is still pending on whether the four remaining round of 16 legs on August 7 and 8 will take place at home stadiums or in Portugal. The final is scheduled for August 23.

Guidelines on medical protocol will be finalized over the next few weeks. UEFA will regularly assess and work with local authorities to see when spectators could gradually return.