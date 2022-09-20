Sep 20, 2022
UEFA Confirms Russia’s Exclusion from Euro 2024 Tournament
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- In preparation for its Euro 2024 qualifying draw, UEFA confirmed that Russia will not be allowed to compete in the tournament as its national team remains suspended following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
“All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee of 28 February 2022 which has further been confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 15 July 2022,” the UEFA Executive Committee confirmed on Tuesday. “Russia is therefore not included in the UEFA European Football Championship 2022-24 qualifying draw.”
