(Bloomberg) -- The British government is closely watching plans by European football body UEFA to reform its flagship Champions League tournament, amid growing backlash from U.K. supporter groups and clubs.

Critics have voiced opposition to proposals to grant additional competition places to some teams based on past successes, arguing this will unfairly benefit bigger clubs that already financially dwarf their rivals.

This has echoes of the Super League project put forward last year by a group of Europe’s top clubs that quickly disintegrated after fury from fans and politicians, including those in the U.K.

“Our officials are monitoring the situation closely,” an official at the U.K.’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in response to a Bloomberg News request.

UEFA put forward its plans for a new 36-team Champions League in April 2021. This was around the same time that the Super League’s backers -- including leading English teams -- attempted to launch their breakaway competition, which would have ensured a place for top clubs every year, regardless of form.

Set to come into effect in the 2024/25 season, UEFA’s new format could see entry to the Champions League for at least two teams each year based on a historical five-year UEFA Club co-efficient, rather than on performance in the previous season as is the case now.

That could be key for big-brand clubs like Manchester United FC, whose lucrative sponsorship revenue can be tied to Champions League qualification.

“They are promulgating the flaws in the system that led to the Super League,” Ronan Evain, executive director of Football Supporters Europe, said of UEFA’s plans. Evain said he expected UEFA to try to settle the new arrangements at its next executive committee meeting on May 10 in Vienna.

A UEFA spokesperson said in an emailed statement that no final decision has been taken on the use of co-efficients to decide qualification.

Growing Discontent

Any opposition by the U.K. government to UEFA’s plans raises the prospect of another reputational battle for the big powers behind European football. The Super League breakaway provoked outrage from UEFA itself, supporter groups and leading politicians like U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“As soon as you get to a position where there is a place in the competition for your mates, that undermines the whole tournament,” said Ian Mearns, a Labour MP who chairs the cross-party Parliamentary Group for Football Supporters.

English clubs have also started to signal their unhappiness about UEFA’s plans. Newcastle United FC is opposed to the changes, according to a person familiar with the situation. Leicester City FC coach Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, has also spoken out against them, a spokesman for the club said.

For its part, the Premier League objects to UEFA’s reforms on the basis of the increased number of matches being proposed, as well as the co-efficient model that could see some teams unfairly leapfrog others into the Champions League, according to a person familiar with the situation.

“We are united in opposition to proposals to reform the Champions League that are a back door attempt at a return to the discredited idea of a Super League,” The Football Supporters’ Association, which represents fans of English and Welsh clubs, said in a emailed statement this week.

