(Bloomberg) -- Group One Holdings, the company behind mixed martial arts brand One Championship, agreed to a multiyear partnership with Qatar’s BeIN Media Group to broadcast its events live across the Middle East and North Africa.

The pact will allow Doha-based BeIN to distribute mixed martial arts content to its audience in Arabic and English in 24 territories in the region to meet growing demand, according to a statement by the companies Thursday.

The deal brings synergies and helps One boost growth across the region, said Chatri Sityodtong, its chairman and chief executive officer. One and rivals such as Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.-owned Ultimate Fighting Championship are striking partnerships with broadcast and streaming companies as they compete for viewers in new markets.

“It has been a rollercoaster ride, with ups and downs, but now the company is gaining a lot of momentum,” Sityodtong said in an interview.

One is poised to report double-digit revenue growth this year, reaching at least $80 million, and expects to become profitable within the next three years, he said.

The company is considering a US initial public offering after previously exploring a listing via a blank-check firm, Bloomberg News has reported. One will pursue a potential IPO once economic and market conditions improve, the executive said, declining to provide a specific timeline. In April, it agreed on a multiyear deal with Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video to broadcast at least 12 live One Championship martial arts events annually in the US and Canada.

The MMA firm in December raised $150 million in an equity financing round led by Guggenheim Investments and Qatar Investment Authority. The round gave Group One a post-money valuation of $1.35 billion, people familiar with the matter have said.

“We went through a very tough time during Covid for sure, but our numbers are growing again,” Sityodtong said.

