(Bloomberg) -- Mixed Martial Arts company the Professional Fighters League will launch its inaugural season in the Middle East in May as it works with Saudi Arabia to expand in the region and make the kingdom a new fighting hub.

Riyadh will be a host city for some of the Middle East league’s four events planned for 2024, according to Donn Davis, founder and chair of the American MMA organization. The PFL is also working to increase the size of its investments in the region through a series of events in coming years, with the Saudi capital a key focus, he said in a phone interview.

“We will bring other big global mega events to Riyadh and Saudi Arabia,” Davis said.

The PFL, which made its debut in 2018, is attempting to take market share from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the long-dominant MMA league. It has invested about $250 million to expand globally over the last five years and is working to establish regional leagues in a bid to boost competition, according to Davis. Last year the PFL also renewed its media deal with ESPN and acquired rival MMA company Bellator from Paramount Global.

Saudi Arabia’s SRJ Sports Investment Co., launched by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund in 2023, has invested $100 million into the PFL and is a 50/50 partner in the Middle East season, Davis said. Saudi interest in MMA is part of the country’s wider effort to invest billions in its sports industry as it seeks to boost its international soft power, attract tourists and diversify its oil-dependent economy.

Showcasing Saudi’s commitment to the partnership with the PFL, Riyadh on Feb. 24 is due to host the company’s first pay-per-view event in the country. When the PFL’s Middle East league starts in May, it will be run as a regular season with a single elimination playoff format, Davis said.

No Global Investors, Acquisitions

The PFL is also in talks to set up its competition in Africa, Australia and Latin America, Davis said. The company will be on the lookout for local partners to accelerate the launch of the three regional leagues but won’t be taking global investors, he added. “We have an abundance of resources at this stage to execute what we need to.”

The American entrepreneur also ruled out the possibility of acquiring more MMA companies, saying the Bellator all-stock deal was a one-off. “The Bellator acquisition was about acquiring in bulk a hundred great fighters,” he said. “We don’t see any other company out there that has any challenge on the landscape that we would be interested in.”

A funding round in 2022 valued the PFL at about $500 million, with investors including famed baseball player Alex Rodriguez and Ares Capital. Davis said the company’s value has increased since, without giving an exact figure, and added that he expects revenue to triple this year.

In the next five years, he added, the PFL will be targeting nothing short of being the world’s MMA “co-leader” alongside the UFC.

Even so, Davis is keen to cooperate with the UFC, particularly by setting up a long-desired fight between UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and the PFL’s Francis Ngannou.

“PFL is the organization of ‘yes’,” he said. “We give fans what they want.”

