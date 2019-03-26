(Bloomberg) -- Former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor says he’s retiring from mixed martial arts, an announcement that - if it holds - would rob the UFC of their most marketable fighter.

"I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today," the 30-year-old Irishman announced, according to a post on his Twitter feed. The statement comes as a shock from the Irish former champion, who earlier this month told a Chicago television station he was in negotiations for a return to the UFC as soon as July.

McGregor previously had a two-year hiatus from mixed martial arts, which began with a disagreement over money and included a dip into boxing where he took a mega-fight against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor’s return to the Octagon last year against Khabib Nurmagomedov was a business success if a sporting loss. The fight in Las Vegas was one of the most lucrative pay-per-view sporting events ever held, with about 2.4 million buys, according to Dave Meltzer, the veteran fighting and wrestling reporter. McGregor, however, suffered a submission loss and hasn’t fought since.

McGregor was arrested and charged with robbery in Miami earlier this month after an alleged altercation over a fan’s mobile phone, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

