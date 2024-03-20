2h ago
UFC’s Owner Settles Lawsuits With Fighters for $335 Million
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- TKO Group Holdings Inc., parent of the Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed-martial arts league, settled two class-action lawsuits involving its fighters for a total of $335 million.
The settlement will be paid in installments over an agreed upon period of time, the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday.
The fighters had alleged that the league used its monopoly power to suppress their compensation. Among the claims, fighters were signed to extended contracts that barred them from working elsewhere.
Shares of TKO rose as much as 7% to $86.65 in New York.
