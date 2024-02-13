(Bloomberg) -- The Ultimate Fighting Championship has signed a multiyear sponsorship deal with BRC Inc.’s Black Rifle Coffee for all its US events.

The three-year deal set to be announced Tuesday makes Black Rifle the mixed-martial-arts fight promoter’s exclusive coffee partner. As part of the arrangement, Black Rifle will appear on television broadcasts, on-site at events and in social content, and it’ll sponsor a live crowd-noise meter. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The UFC, owned by TKO Group Holdings Inc., has been busy signing new big-money sponsorship deals since the merger with World Wrestling Entertainment last year. In October, it signed its biggest-ever agreement with brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and its Bud Light brand in a deal that surpassed a $175 million tie-up with Crypto.com.

The coffee partnership will kick off at UFC’s event on Feb. 17 in Anaheim, California, where Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight championship against the undefeated Ilia Topuria.

BRC, which went public in 2022 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, bills itself as a company founded to support veterans and first responders.

“We’ve always seen a lot of alignment between the two brands,” Chris Mondzelewski, chief executive officer of BRC, said in an interview. “We’re very careful with our brand.”

