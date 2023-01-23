UFCW Canada provided services to almost 800 Uber workers last year: Uber

Uber Canada says the United Food and Commercial Workers Canada (UFCW Canada) union provided services to almost 800 Uber drivers and couriers dealing with disputes with the company last year.

The ride hailing and food delivery company says about 794 workers have received representation services from the union since the pair signed an agreement in January 2022.

Of those cases, 201 had a positive resolution with 72 involving workers who had their Uber app access revoked regaining access to the platform and 129 seeing account-related issues resolved.

The Uber Canada and UFCW Canada agreement allows the private sector union to provide representation to Canadian drivers and couriers but does not unionize workers.

However, it has attracted criticism from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), which filed a complaint with the Ontario Labour Relations Board last year.

CUPW claims the agreement violates the Labour Act because it was formed without worker input and Uber used its app and email list to promote the agreement to drivers and couriers. Uber has denied such claims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023.