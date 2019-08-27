Uganda Airlines Flight Takes Off for First Time in Two Decades

(Bloomberg) -- Uganda Airlines made an inaugural flight to neighboring Kenya on Tuesday, reviving a national carrier founded by former dictator Idi Amin and liquidated almost two decades ago.

The carrier, initially founded in 1976 and wound up in 2001, plans commercial flights to major cities in Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan and Somalia, Cornwell Muleya, a technical adviser at the carrier, said by phone from the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

The nation took delivery of two of four Bombardier jets in April and expects the others later this year. The first of two long-haul Airbus jets will arrive in December 2020 and the second in the following month, according to the airline.

