Uganda Asks Russia for Help to Develop Nuclear Power Plant

(Bloomberg) -- Uganda is seeking Russian assistance to develop East Africa’s first nuclear power plant and expand its space-research capabilities, President Yoweri Museveni said.

Museveni held talks Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a four-nation tour of Africa.

Uganda has “a lot” of uranium, essential for power generation and for biotechnology, Museveni told reporters Tuesday at State House in Entebbe, southwest of the capital, Kampala.

“We have talked of cooperating in space, space science; Uganda would like a small satellite to see what is happening around the globe, then nuclear energy,” he said.

Uganda announced in May it’s acquired land for the construction of a nuclear-power plant. That followed its unveiling of plans in 2017 to build a 2,000-megawatt facility by 2032. The only atomic-power station in Africa is situated near Cape Town in South Africa, while Kenya and Nigeria have plans to construct nuclear-power plants.

Uganda, which largely relies on hydropower. plans to boost its electricity generation 12-fold to 17,000 megawatts in the medium-term, according to the Electricity Regulatory Authority.

