(Bloomberg) -- Uganda had a nationwide Internet blackout as citizens went to vote in presidential elections, according to NetBlocks, which tracks Internet disruptions globally.

“It’s now election day in Uganda, where some of the last remaining internet service providers are going offline as the country prepares to vote; network data show national connectivity at just 18% of ordinary levels; incident ongoing,” the organization said in a tweet.

MTN Uganda Ltd. said it received a directive from the Uganda Communications Commission and had to comply in line with its national telecom operator license, spokeswoman Rhona Arinaitwe said by phone.

